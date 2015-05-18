Tokyo Gas targets more U.S. shale gas investments -exec

* Aims to invest in 1.9 mln tpy of U.S. shale gas output
* U.S. gas competitive to oil-indexed supply at $70/b oil,
not $50
By Florence Tan
KUALA LUMPUR, May 18 Tokyo Gas Co Ltd,
Japan's biggest gas utility, is looking to invest in more U.S.
shale gas production as a hedge to liquefied natural gas (LNG)
imports from the United States to start next year, a company
executive said on Monday.
The company has inked contracts to buy 1.9 million tonnes
per year (tpy) of LNG from U.S. producers and aims to invest in
an equal volume in the upstream sector, said Shigeru Muraki, a
board member and executive adviser at Tokyo Gas.
"We try to expand our investment in the shale gas production
in the United States. That can be the natural hedge for LNG," he
told reporters on the sidelines of an industry conference.
The company has contracted to buy 1.4 million tpy of U.S.
LNG from the Cove Point project, which will start shipments in
the second or third quarter next year, and 0.5 million tpy from
Mitsui & Co's Cameron project, he said.
In 2013, Tokyo Gas bought a stake in a shale gas field in
Texas' Barnett Basin from Quicksilver Resources that would give
it 0.35 million to 0.5 million tpy of gas output.
Companies seeking to attract investments in U.S. shale
projects are offering terms that could work even after oil
prices fell, he said, citing a project proposed last month in
Houston that would yield fixed revenue of $11 per million
British thermal units (mmBtu) for deliveries by ship to Asia.
Muraki said U.S. gas delivered to Asian destinations is
competitive to oil-indexed supplies when oil is at $70 a barrel,
but loses its cost competitiveness at $50 a barrel.
LNG is expected to remain in oversupply through 2020, Muraki
said, citing slower growth in China and a possible demand drop
of 20 million tpy in Japan once it restarts 24 nuclear reactors.
However, opposition from local communities to the return of
nuclear power after the 2011 Fukushima disaster and stricter
safety regimes from Japan's nuclear regulation authority mean it
could take four to six years to restart all 24 reactors that are
waiting for approval, he said.
Growing gas demand in Southeast Asia, India and the Middle
East could make up some of any drop in demand from Japan, but
for now, "those are not big increases in volume," he said.
(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Tom Hogue)