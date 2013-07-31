REFILE-China, India gain upper hand as potash cartel crumbles

* Price for the crop nutrient could fall 25 percent this
year
* India imports all its potash, China around half
* Both buyers had dug their heels in over high prices
By Rajendra Jadhav and Lucy Hornby
MUMBAI/BEIJING, July 31 Agriculture in China and
India will be the biggest winner after Russia's Uralkali
walked away from one of the world's two big
potash cartels, paving the way for consumers to demand hefty
price cuts.
The two Asian countries account for around 30 percent of
global demand for crop nutrient potash, and had been forced to
swallow high prices for a decade in a market dominated by
Uralkali's Belarus Potash Company (BPC) and Canpotex, a North
American producer group.
Uralkali ended its joint venture with Belaruskali on
Tuesday, citing a deadlock over sales and said it would export
via its Swiss-based unit.
Chinese state-owned trading companies held urgent meetings
on Wednesday to discuss the break-up, which comes just ahead of
this year's contract negotiations expected in the next month.
"This will up-end the market price ... it strengthens our
hand in the next round of pricing talks," said Kong Xuan,
investor relations officer at Sinofert, China's largest
fertiliser distributor.
Potash prices could drop by as much as 25 percent this year,
Uralkali said on Tuesday, to about $300 per tonne.
The Russian firm now plans to boost production in a bid to
increase sales to India, Brazil and China, where it will ship
more than 2.5 million tonnes in 2013, up from 2 million last
year.
"(Uralkali) has thrown a bomb by saying prices will go down
to $300 per tonne," a senior executive at an Indian fertilizer
firm said, declining to be identified.
"Today if you ask someone to buy potash at $370, they will
say no. Why should I buy at such a high level when prices are
bound to correct by much more?"
India and China are the world's leading producers and
consumers of grains and among the largest sugar and oilseeds
farmers. India has to import all its potash while China imports
about half its annual requirements of 10-11 million tonnes.
"Considering ongoing developments, I think sellers will
accept our demand and cut the price," said U.S. Awasthi,
managing director of Indian Farmers Fertiliser Co-operative
(IFFCO), which buys through Indian Potash Limited (IPL).
FARMERS GAIN
Uralkali's focus on volumes will leave Canpotex owners -
Potash Corp of Saskatchewan, Mosaic Co and
Agrium Inc - little choice but to follow.
The two accounted for almost 70 percent of global potash
sales and had no qualms about turning off supply when buyers
looked likely to gain the upper hand.
Potash prices rose six-fold from 2003 to 2008, trading above
$1,000 per tonne at one point, compared to production costs
around $60 per tonne for Uralkali.
China has been paying around $400 per tonne for
ocean-shipped product in 2013 and about $350 a tonne for
rail-trucked product, which is the usual transport method for
Uralkali.
The two giant consumers had already shown signs of revolt.
India delayed potash purchases for nearly six months and
signed deals earlier this year once producers agreed to cut
prices by $63 per tonne, while Chinese buyers held out for a $70
price cut for first half of 2013 supplies.
"Farmers are indiscriminately using urea since it is cheap
compared with other fertilisers," said Awasthi of IFFCO. "If
potash prices come down substantially, there is scope for higher
potash consumption."
Indian demand will be contained in the short-term by the
weak rupee and lower subsidies. Longer term, demand could jump
to 6 million tonnes a year from 3.5 million tonnes, according to
Satish Chander, director-general of the Fertiliser Association
of India.
In Malaysia, where fertilizer makes up about 60 percent of
palm oil planters' production costs, prices at $300 a tonne will
be a welcome relief.
"Lower potash prices have a spillover effect, prices of
fertiliser will be cheaper and it will bring costs of production
down for palm oil," said an official with a plantation company
in Malaysia.
Uralkali said last month global potash demand in 2013 was
likely to rise to 53-54 million tonnes, up from 51 million in
2012, but lower than a record consumption of 56 million tonnes
in 2011 and 2007.