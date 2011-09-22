UPDATE 1-KKR, CVC, Carlyle see rising Asia deals next 6-9 mths

* Valuations becoming more attractive - Carlyle
* Japan seen fundamentally cheap - KKR
* Australia challenging due to tax environment - CVC Asia
By Stephen Aldred and Elzio Barreto
HONG KONG, Sept 22 Global buyout firms in
Asia-Pacific see growing investment opportunities in the region
in the next six to nine months as companies seek alternative
sources of financing because of turmoil in global markets and
tighter credit.
While rising competition presents challenges, private equity
firms including CVC Capital Partners Ltd , Carlyle Group
and KKR & Co LP see opportunities in countries
such as Indonesia, China and Japan, particularly in consumer,
real estate and healthcare.
"The next 6-9 months is a good time to make investments,
subject to, obviously, how things go in the United States," said
X.D. Yang, managing director and co-head of Carlyle Asia
Partners, speaking on a panel at the SuperReturn conference in
Hong Kong.
Valuations were becoming more attractive, which made it
easier to strike deals, he added.
"It's easier for us to talk to management about changing
their business now, than when things are really great, when they
wouldn't listen to you," he said.
Speaking on the same panel, Joseph Bae, Asia head of U.S.
buyout fund KKR said he expected a steady stream of investment
opportunities around the region, including Japan where the firm
had previously been "bearish".
"If you look at the valuations, for some deep value
investing, fundamental investing, Japan is awfully cheap now,"
he said.
Bae, who came to Asia in 2005 to establish KKR's business in
the region, said he was looking for good companies, not to play
in the distressed space.
"We're spending a lot of time there because I think the
market now is fundamentally cheap," he said.
Maarten Ruijs, managing partner and chief investment officer
of CVC Asia Pacific noted that the Australian government's
stance on taxation was an added challenge to private equity in
the region.
"It has an ultra-aggressive approach to our industry, which
is completely unwarranted to be honest. Australia has a big
capital deficit and should welcome foreign investment."
