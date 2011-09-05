ETF growth to drive Asia program trading - C.Suisse

| HONG KONG
HONG KONG Aug 4 The growing use of exchange
traded funds as a way to gain access to Asian markets, and
heavier activity around index rebalancing is driving growth in
program trading in the region according to a report published by
Credit Suisse Group AG .
The steady rise in assets being allocated to emerging
markets, particularly by passive investors through index
tracking funds and ETFs, has led to an uptick in program trading
activity in Asia, even while overall volumes on stock exchanges
have largely remained sluggish.
Program trading refers to the buying and selling of a basket
of shares as a single security, allowing fund managers a more
efficient means of getting in or out of several stocks.
ETFs, which track benchmark indexes often offer cheaper and
less complicated access to many of Asia's stock markets than
derivatives and have seen a sharp uptick in interest.
According to BlackRock Inc , owner of iShares and the
world's largest asset manager, assets under management in Asia
ex-Japan ETFs grew to $61.2 billion by the end June, up 15
percent since the start of the year, compared with a 10 percent
rise globally.
"Money coming into the access markets in the region such as
India, Korea and Taiwan is doing so via ETFs and access
products, which has presented pretty good growth opportunities
for program trading," said Khaleel Mohideen, a managing director
at Credit Suisse who oversees program trading operations.
A quarter of Credit Suisse's total client flow in Asia was
via program trading, the bank said in the report.
According to a Greenwich Associates survey published earlier
this year, CLSA shared top ranking with Credit Suisse in terms
of market share in 2010 among brokers trading Asian equities
with institutions in the region.
ETFs RISING
With ETFs still comprising less than 2 percent of the
region's daily market activity compared with almost 40 percent
in the United States, however, there is room to grow.
A key aspect of ETFs is that their liquidity depends on the
constituent stocks rather than the volumes of the ETF itself. As
long as the stocks comprising the ETF are actively traded, banks
are able to deliver the baskets to funds.
"Even if on-exchange liquidity might not be great there is
considerable activity around creation and redemption of ETFs and
that's driving a lot of this volume coming through program
trading desks." said Mohideen.
Another driver for the growth in trading baskets is
portfolio positioning.
Investment managers have struggled this year as a lack of a
sustainable trend has hurt performance, and the relatively
bullish start to equity markets this year came undone as a debt
crisis in Europe worsened, U.S. growth floundered and inflation
in Asia hit appetite for stocks.
The latest shuffle in strategy came as heightened volatility
last month saw institutions accelerate their switch out of
sectors most geared to the economy and into safer sectors such
as utilities.
"We didn't see clients panicking or facing redemptions like
in 2008. What happened was that a lot of our clients were
transitioning into more defensive plays. So there was a lot of
rotational switching and rebalancing of stock portfolios through
baskets that we saw coming through," said Mohideen.
The chronic challenge of finding liquidity in Asia remains
and underscores the uphill task faced by banks looking to expand
regional cash equities businesses and are yet to offer advanced
execution services or establish a presence in all markets.
"The key is liquidity and that's one of the biggest
challenges. In the U.S., you have one big market. In Asia,
you've got more than 11 markets with complex market-structure
and nuances," said Mohideen.
(Editing by Chris Lewis)