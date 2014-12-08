Asian foot-dragging leaves taxpayers on hook for bank bail-outs

| HONG KONG
HONG KONG Dec 9 Asia's financial regulators are
dragging their feet on implementing measures to protect
taxpayers from big bank failures, leaving governments on the
hook for bail-outs and potentially forcing large global lenders
to exit some markets.
After Lehman Brothers collapsed in 2008, G20 countries along
with Hong Kong, Singapore and Switzerland, pledged to introduce
new rules by the end of 2015 that would allow large financial
firms to be wound down without triggering a market meltdown.
However, several Asian nations, including China, India and
South Korea are making slow progress implementing these reforms,
hampering efforts by banks to finalise plans about what they
would do if they went bust, according to lawyers working on the
issue.
"There is a lot of reluctance in the Asia region to adopt
these resolution measures full stop, and even where countries
have something in place, it remains to be seen if they will use
them," said Stephen Schwartz, senior vice president at Moody's
in Hong Kong.
Asia's slow progress is making it tough for policymakers
globally to deliver on a promise to end the "too big to fail"
problem - a pledge made by the G20 in the wake of the 2008
crisis to ensure taxpayers should not pick up the bill when
lenders collapse.
The region's move to shore-up its banks after the 1997-1998
Asian financial crisis and relative comfort with state ownership
are said to be among the reasons holding Asian policymakers
back.
One lawyer working on the plans said there was "bemusement"
in the financial industry as to why some Asian regulators hadn't
done more.
In Europe and the United States, by contrast, public anger
caused by governments spending more than $1.5 trillion to rescue
firms like American International Group Inc and Royal
Bank of Scotland Ltd means regulators have acted quicker
to bring in so-called bank "resolution" laws.
LIVING WILLS
Central to the post-crisis reform programme is a requirement
for 39 large financial firms, deemed by regulatory watchdog the
Financial Stability Board to be crucial to the global financial
system, to draw-up so-called 'living wills' detailing how they
could be allowed to die while maintaining critical functions
such as ATM payments.
For these plans to work, however, all countries in which
these banks operate must introduce new laws that allow
governments to take swift action in the event of a bank failure,
such as selling assets or writing down debt.
This means large banks like HSBC, Citigroup
and Standard Chartered are reliant on Asian governments
to overhaul their insolvency regimes, before they can finalise
their living wills.
Hong Kong, where 38 large global financial firms have a
presence, is the most advanced in this complex process. Still,
it only expects to table legislation introducing resolution
powers by the end of next year, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority
said in a statement.
India has failed to fully implement even one of nine key
requirements drawn-up by the FSB on bank resolution, though the
government is drafting some proposals. South Korea and China
have yet to fully implement six of the nine requirements.
The Reserve Bank of India and Bank of Korea did not respond
to requests for comment. The China Banking Regulatory Commission
could not be reached.
As a result, some large Western lenders, under pressure in
the United States and Europe to complete these plans, may have
to move critical parts of their Asia businesses, such as
outsourcing hubs in India, to other markets.
"The home regulator could force you to move your operations
elsewhere," said Royce Miller, head of Asia financial services
at law firm Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer in Hong Kong.
One area where many Asian jurisdictions are lagging is the
power to promptly put into effect resolution instructions from
overseas regulators.
These legal obstacles are beginning to reverberate in New
York and Europe, home to many of the large banks.
In August, U.S. regulators slammed 11 banks' living wills as
inadequate. A person familiar with the discussions said gaps in
the Asia-Pacific plans were partly to blame.
"The plans said 'we'd have no idea what we'd do in this
jurisdiction'," said the lawyer working on the plans.
U.S. regulators and several banks contacted for this article
declined to comment.
If Asian governments don't speed-up, home regulators may
force banks to ring-fence overseas assets inside subsidiaries
that are kept separate from the parent company, an expensive
strategy.
In the worst-case-scenario, some Asian countries may become
marginalised as home regulators impose strict limits on what
banks can do in those markets or require lenders to sell assets
altogether.
"The U.S. regulators are saying, if a country doesn't have a
workable resolution regime, you shouldn't be doing business
there at all," the lawyer said.
