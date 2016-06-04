Japan pledges support for Southeast Asia security to counter coercive China

SINGAPORE, June 4 Japan will help Southeast
Asian nations build their security capabilities to deal with
unilateral, dangerous and coercive actions in the South China
Sea, Japan's defence minister said on Saturday, in pointed
remarks directed at Beijing.
"In the South China Sea we have been witnessing large-scale
and rapid land reclamation, building of outposts and utilization
of them for military purposes," Japanese Minister of Defence Gen
Nakatani said during a speech at a regional security conference
in Singapore on Saturday, without mentioning China directly. "No
countries can be an outsider of this issue," he added.
Tokyo is worried that Chinese control of a waterway through
which some $5 trillion of global trade passes a year would
threaten Japan's national security and take Beijing one step
closer to extending its influence into the East China Sea and
Western Pacific.
China claims most of the South China Sea, a resource-rich
region scattered with hundreds of reefs and small islands, and
says it is entitled to build "defensive facilities" on its
territory.
To help the Philippines and other Southeast Asian nations
deal with China's expansion, Japan is helping them improve
surveillance capabilities, conducting joint training exercises
and cooperating in developing new equipment, Nakatani said.
"I think it is important to improve regional countries'
capabilities by...combining joint training, capacity building
assistance and defense equipment and technology cooperation,"
Nakatani said at the Shangri-La Dialogue (SLD) gathering.
In May, Japan announced its first ever direct overseas
military aid with a provisional agreement to lease five TC-90
King Air planes to the Philippines to be used as patrol planes.
Manila also wants used Japanese Lockheed Martin P3-C
patrol planes to track Chinese submarines near its waters.
Japan, emerging from a decades-long period of pacifism, is
seeking closer military ties with Vietnam, Indonesia and other
nations surrounding the South China Sea.
Nakatani also described China's recent air interception of a
U.S. military reconnaissance plane as "extremely dangerous," and
reiterated Japan's support for Washington's challenges to
China's territorial claims in the South China Sea by sending
naval vessels close to reclaimed islands being built by Beijing.
The U.S. last month said two Chinese J-11 fighter jets flew
within 50 feet (15 metres) of the U.S. EP-3 aircraft east of
Hainan island.
Nakatani called on all South China Sea claimants to submit
to what is expected to be landmark legal ruling by the Permanent
Court of Arbitration in the Hague where the Philippines is
challenging Beijing's claim to territory stretching deep into
the maritime heart of Southeast Asia.
"Every judgment or decision made by related courts must be
fully observed by all claimants in accordance with relevant
international law," the Japanese minister said.
China has argued the court does not have jurisdiction in the
dispute and says it will not abide by any ruling.
(Reporting by Tim Kelly and Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Lincoln
Feast)