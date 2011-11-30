Asian internet shoppers turning cautious - Visa survey

SINGAPORE Nov 30 Asian internet shoppers
are turning cautious, according to a survey by credit card
company Visa, with half of respondents saying they plan to
keep their year-end shopping budgets at the same level as in
2010.
"Shoppers are more cautious this year with their spending.
Even if they said they were spending more, they were doing so
mainly to keep up with the rising cost of products," Paul Jung,
Visa's head of eCommerce for Asia-Pacific, Central Europe,
Middle East and Africa, said in a statement.
"The exception was China where respondents said it was
because they wanted to buy more expensive items," he added.
According to the Visa survey of 4,033 people in Australia,
China, Japan, Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and
Thailand, 31 percent of shoppers said they planned to spend more
online, while 18 percent said they would cut down on expenses.
The Visa survey appears to show shoppers in Asia are more
cautious than their peers in the United States, who flocked to
stores and online shopping sites last weekend as the holiday
season kicked off.
But it is not certain that retailers will be able to keep
that momentum going for the rest of the season.
While most Asian economies rebounded strongly from the
2008/09 financial crisis, unlike those in the West, the region
has felt a chill in recent months from Europe's deepening debt
crisis, slumping financial markets and sluggish U.S. demand.