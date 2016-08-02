UPDATE 3-Typhoon Nida shuts Hong Kong, more than 150 flights cancelled

* Thousands of passengers stranded as flights delayed
* Factories, schools closed in neighbouring Guangdong
* Ferry, tram and bus services gradually resumed
(Adds financial markets closed for full day)
HONG KONG, Aug 2 Typhoon Nida swept through Hong
Kong on Tuesday, shutting down most of the financial hub and
disrupting hundreds of flights with gale-force winds, while
low-lying areas were put on flood alert.
Hong Kong's first major typhoon this year brought gusts of
more than 100 km per hour (62 mph) and prompted authorities to
issue an amber warning, signifying heavy rain, at 5.20 a.m. Hong
Kong time (2120 GMT).
More than 150 flights were cancelled, the Airport Authority
said, with Cathay Pacific and Dragonair warning none of their
flights would be operating until 2 p.m. (0600 GMT) at the
earliest.
Thousands of passengers were stranded at the airport and
about 325 flights are expected to be rescheduled.
The city's ferry, tram and bus services gradually resumed in
the afternoon after the Hong Kong Observatory lowered the
tropical cyclone warning to 3 from 8, shortly after midday.
Trading in Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEx),
including Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect trading, and the
derivatives market, would be suspended for the rest of the day.
The Chinese Gold and Silver Exchange Society suspended
trading on Tuesday morning.
Streets had been largely deserted and shops shuttered since
Monday evening when the typhoon signal 8 was hoisted, prompting
many people to leave work early.
Nida was moving inland and winds near its centre had showed
signs of weakening, the Hong Kong Observatory said.
Across the border, part of Guangdong province closed
offices, factories and schools as the typhoon swept across the
southern part of the metropolis of Guangzhou.
Airports in the southern part of the province, including
Shenzhen and Zhuhai, cancelled most flights while more than
35,000 people were evacuated, state media reported.
Last month, Typhoon Nepartak drove at least 420,000 people
from their homes and caused more than 7.1 billion yuan ($1.1
billion) in losses in China's Fujian province alone.
(Reporting By Anne Marie Roantree; Additional reporting by Ben
Blanchard in Beijing and Yimou Lee in Hong Kong; Editing by
Michael Perry, Robert Birsel)