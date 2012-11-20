UPDATE 6-Obama urges restraint in tense Asian disputes

* President says no need to risk further tension
By Jeff Mason and James Pomfret
PHNOM PENH, Nov 20 U.S. President Barack Obama
urged Asian leaders on Tuesday to rein in tensions in the South
China Sea and other disputed territory, but stopped short of
firmly backing allies Japan, the Philippines and Vietnam in
their disputes with China.
The comments illustrate the challenge facing newly
re-elected Obama in managing Sino-U.S. ties that have become
more fraught across a range of issues, including trade,
commercial espionage and the territorial disputes between
Beijing and Washington's Asian allies.
"President Obama's message is there needs to be a reduction
of the tensions," Deputy National Security Adviser Ben Rhodes
said after the East Asia Summit in the Cambodian capital Phnom
Penh. "There is no reason to risk any potential escalation,
particularly when you have two of the world's largest economies
- China and Japan - associated with some of those disputes."
The comments appeared carefully calibrated not to offend
either side.
They follow a three-day trip by Obama to three strategically
important Southeast Asian countries: old U.S. ally Thailand, new
friend Myanmar and China ally Cambodia, in a visit that
underlines Washington's expanding military and economic
interests in Asia under last year's so-called "pivot" from
conflicts in the Middle East and Afghanistan.
Obama's attention was divided as he tried to stay on top of
the unfolding crisis in Gaza. He dispatched Secretary of State
Hillary Clinton from the summit to the Middle East for a round
of troubleshooting talks in Israel, the West Bank and Egypt.
A decades-old territorial squabble over the South China Sea
is entering a new and more contentious chapter, as claimant
nations search deeper into disputed waters for energy supplies
while building up their navies and military alliances with other
nations, particularly with the United States.
Beijing claims almost the entire sea as its territory based
on historical records, setting it directly against U.S. allies
Vietnam and the Philippines, while Brunei, Taiwan and Malaysia
also lay claim to parts.
PHILIPPINE PROTEST
The Philippines lodged a formal protest on Tuesday against
summit host Cambodia, accusing the Chinese ally of trying to
stifle discussions on the South China Sea when leaders of the
Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) met on Monday.
On Tuesday, China defended its stand to not discuss the
South China Sea issue at multilateral forums. Beijing prefers to
deal with other claimants on a bilateral basis.
"We do not want to bring the disputes to an occasion like
this," Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao told the summit, according to
Chinese Deputy Foreign Minister Fu Ying.
"We do not want to give over emphasis to the territorial
disputes and differences, and we don't think it's a good idea to
spread a sense of tension in this region," Wen added.
Several leaders at the summit raised the South China Sea
issue, including a dispute over Scarborough Shoal, where
Philippine and Chinese ships faced off in April. That prompted a
firm response from China, Fu told reporters.
"Huangyan Island (Scarborough Shoal) is China's territory,"
Fu quoted Wen as telling the summit. "China's act of defending
its sovereignty is necessary and legitimate."
The South China Sea failed to earn a single mention in an
11-page concluding summit statement read by Cambodian Prime
Minister Hun Sen, a victory for China, which has sought to keep
it off the formal agenda.
Hun Sen lived up to his authoritarian image, taking no
questions in a 29-minute news conference. He said he was too
tired.
Earlier, in his first meeting with a Chinese leader since
his re-election, Obama said Washington and its chief economic
rival must work together to "establish clear rules of the road"
for trade and investment. But he stopped short of accusing China
of violating those rules, a hot topic in his re-election
campaign.
"I'm committed to working with China and I'm committed to
working with Asia," Obama told Wen in a bilateral meeting. Wen
highlighted "the differences and disagreements between us" but
said these could be resolved through trade and investment.
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda said mounting Asian
security problems raise the importance of the U.S.-Japan
alliance, a veiled reference to tensions over Chinese
sovereignty claims and maritime disputes.
"With the increasing severity of the security environment in
East Asia, the importance of the Japan-U.S. alliance is
increasing," Noda told Obama.
STRAINED TIES
Sino-Japanese relations are also under strain after the
Japanese government bought disputed islands known as Senkaku in
Japan and Diaoyu in China from a private Japanese owner in
September, triggering violent protests and calls for boycotts of
Japanese products across China.
China says both disputes involve sea lanes vital for its
economy and prefers to address conflicts in one-on-one talks.
Hun Sen said on Sunday Southeast Asian leaders agreed not to
internationalise the row over the South China Sea and to confine
talks to between ASEAN and China -- a claim disputed by
Philippine President Benigno Aquino.
A stern-faced Philippine Foreign Minister Albert del Rosario
said his delegation had been shocked when a Cambodian official
told a news conference that ASEAN leaders had reached a
consensus at their summit on Sunday.
"Consensus means everybody. I was there, the president
(Aquino) was there and we're saying we're not with it because
there's no consensus," del Rosario told reporters. "How can they
say there's consensus when we're saying there's no consensus?"
It was the second time in five months Cambodia was accused
of bowing to Chinese pressure and thwarting regional debate on
the issue. A July ASEAN foreign ministers meeting, also in Phnom
Penh, broke down in acrimony and failed to agree on a communique
for the first time, just weeks after the standoff between a
Philippine warship and Chinese vessels.