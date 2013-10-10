Myanmar takes long-awaited ASEAN chair, but can it cope?

| BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, Brunei
BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, Brunei Oct 10 In a room
festooned with purple and yellow flowers, Myanmar took a
long-coveted role on Thursday as chairman of ASEAN, the regional
grouping of Southeast Asia.
But in a country where three-quarters of the population lack
access to electricity and basic telephone services are patchy,
the job holds as many problems as promise for a semi-civilian
government that emerged from 49 years of oppressive military
rule two years ago to surprise the world with sweeping reforms.
Myanmar may struggle to cope with the onslaught of meetings
- a total of 1,100 - it will host next year when the role of
chairing the Association of Southeast Asian Nations formally
begins.
Many government institutions face shortages of skilled civil
servants. And many government buildings lack basic
infrastructure, such as computers.
"It won't be perfect, but it won't be a disaster," said Tin
Maung Maung Than, a Burmese scholar and senior fellow at the
Institute of Southeast Asian Studies in Singapore.
President Thein Sein's democratic reforms have won praise
but he has also been criticised for failing to stem religious
violence that has killed at least 240 people and displaced
140,000, most of them Muslims, since June 2012 in the
Buddhist-majority country also known as Burma.
"Burma can't even get its own human rights house in order,
how can it be expected to lead regionally on human rights?" said
Phil Robertson, Asia deputy director of Human Rights Watch.
Apartheid-like policies in Myanmar's western Rakhine State
have segregated Buddhists from stateless Rohingya Muslims,
leaving many of them in primitive camps with little hope of
resettlement. Tens of thousands of Rohingya have fled Myanmar by
boat, washing ashore in Thailand and Malaysia.
Serial human rights abuses, however, haven't stopped other
Southeast Asian countries from chairing ASEAN. Last year's host,
Cambodia, has tolerated little dissent since its authoritarian
prime minister, Hun Sen, consolidated power in a 1997 coup.
"IT WILL NOT BE A STRUGGLE"
U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki-moon said the chairmanship was
a "good opportunity" for Myanmar to build on its socio-economic
progress and democratic transition.
"We all agree and we're also concerned that there are still
many more challenges, particularly communal violence, which they
have been experiencing, in Rakhine state involving Rohingya
minority groups," he said.
"We have been working very hard...to encourage Myanmar
authorities to have inclusive dialogue and conciliatory
policies."
Myanmar officials insist they are ready to take the role of
chairman. Hotels are sprouting in the once-secretive capital
Naypyitaw, a sprawling city built from scratch just seven years
ago.
Naypyitaw hosts the Southeast Asia (SEA) Games in December -
a rehearsal for next year's ASEAN meetings that include an
annual East Asia summit bringing together leaders from 18
nations including China, Japan and the United States, along with
an army of inquisitive journalists.
"We've been preparing for this chairmanship for quite a
while," Foreign Minister Wunna Maung Lwin told Reuters on the
sidelines of this year's East Asia Summit in Brunei. "It will
not be a struggle for us."
Presidential Advisor Nay Zin Lat added, "We know we'll have
to host about 1,100 meetings during the term, and preparations
are being made accordingly."
Myanmar was first due to take ASEAN's rotating chairmanship
in 2006, but was passed over amid fears Western countries would
boycott meetings held there.
The country was then a global byword for backwardness and
tyranny, with Nobel Peace Prize laureate Aung San Suu Kyi under
house arrest and the United States and European Union imposing
strict economic and political sanctions.
Most sanctions are now history, and after her release in
2010, Suu Kyi became a member of Myanmar's fledgling parliament.
The role of ASEAN chairman is the crowning achievement for a
government eager to distance itself from the bad old days.
At the ceremony, Thein Sein accepted a golden gavel to
symbolise the job. Later, there was a screening of a short film
portraying Myanmar as a "paradise" of rich resources, golden
pagodas and ethnic diversity, as a narrator declared, "Now is
Myanmar's time in the sun."
The upcoming SEA Games in Naypyitaw have prompted
comparisons to the 1964 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, which marked
post-war Japan's re-emergence on the world stage.
A central problem, however, could be weak infrastructure.
This year's ASEAN summit in Brunei had 500 staff to handle more
than 1,000 journalists - all of whom could place enormous
strains on Myanmar's notoriously slow Internet.
Initial fears of a dearth of hotel rooms, however, have all
but vanished in a din of construction in Naypyitaw, which now
has 53 hotels boasting 4,286 rooms, more than double the number
needed for the current summit in Brunei.