Obama urges Asia to ease tensions over sea territory

PHNOM PENH Nov 20 U.S. President Barack Obama believes there should be a reduction in tensions surrounding maritime territorial disputes in Asia, the White House said on Tuesday.

"There needs to be a lowering of tensions around these territorial disputes," Obama's deputy national security adviser Ben Rhodes told reporters in the Cambodian capital Phnom Penh.

Obama is visiting Asia against a backdrop of diplomatic tensions between China and Japan and between China and several Southeast Asian nations over islands in the East China Sea and South China Sea.

