Back to basics: global investment banks beef up transaction business in Asia

* HSBC, JPM strongest 2016 transaction banking performers in
Asia
* Transaction banking consumes less capital, offers stable
returns
* JPMorgan adds more people in transaction banking in Asia
* HSBC to add 500 more people in Asia commercial banking in
2017
By Sumeet Chatterjee
HONG KONG, April 20 With dealmaking in Asia
sluggish and Chinese investment banks taking market share from
global rivals, some foreign banks are ploughing resources into
transaction banking, the workaday business of financing trade,
managing cash and facilitating payments.
At a time of growing intra-regional trade in Asia, the
largest trading region in the world, and expansion of
supply-chain networks beyond China, transaction banking promises
to offset slowing revenues elsewhere.
While existing transaction banking powerhouses including
Citigroup and HSBC are expanding sales and reach,
firms who have traditionally focused more on investment banking,
such as JPMorgan and Deutsche Bank, are also
bulking up.
In its inaugural transaction banking league table, industry
analytics firm Coalition this week ranked HSBC and JPMorgan as
the two strongest performers in 2016 in Asia, based on revenue,
versus a year earlier.
"Across the board, we do see most of the traditional
investment banks are investing in transaction banking," Eric Li,
London-based research and analytics director at Coalition, told
Reuters.
"They realise the investment banking pool is more volatile,
and secondly there is very limited room to further improve," he
said, adding the top 12 foreign banks' revenue concentration in
investment banking was already above 60 percent.
In contrast, these banks account for just 15 percent of the
market for cash management in the region, Li said.
As a result, the banks are gearing up to tap a likely
pick-up in trade and using their investment banking platforms as
a lever to pick up more transaction business, which consumes
less capital and delivers more stable returns.
"We contribute in terms of relationship, we contribute in
terms of funding, and we contribute in terms of a steady source
of business," said Lisa Robins, Asia Pacific head of global
transaction banking at Deutsche Bank.
"I won't say (it) doesn't use capital, because we do use
capital, but it's a relatively efficient business."
Robins declined to give a business forecast, but the bank
said in May last year that within transaction banking, the share
of revenue coming from Asia could rise to a quarter in the
coming years from 18 percent.
BOOSTING HEADCOUNT
While 2016 saw many foreign banks cutting investment banking
headcount in Asia to cope with sluggish deals activity, staff
additions for the transaction banking business was strong,
headhunters and some bankers said.
This year, global banks' headcount for transaction banking
in Asia could rise 5 percent, while investment banking is likely
to be flat or fall 5 percent, said John Mullally, director of
financial services at headhunter Robert Walters.
JPMorgan, for instance, has added more people both on the
sales side and the product side in transaction banking in Asia,
helping it expand its share, said Muhammad Aurangzeb, head of
its Asia Pacific corporate banking.
Banks such as Deutsche and JPMorgan are also increasingly
using their investment banking clout to win more
bread-and-butter trade finance and cash management services to
develop their client relationships.
"We are saying (to investment banking clients) we want to go
wider and deeper with you," said Aurangzeb.
"We don't want to just do an M&A trade, or your IPO or your
block trade and forget about it till we meet again in a year and
a half's time."
They will nevertheless face stiff competition to win market
share from global rivals such as Citigroup and HSBC that have
much bigger balance sheets and banking networks in the region.
HSBC, for example, is looking to add around 500 new staff in
commercial banking, which includes transaction banking, in Asia
Pacific this year, to capitalise on initiatives such as China's
"One Belt, One Road" project, which aims to develop trade and
connectivity with the rest of Eurasia.
"Economic weight is shifting to Asian and Middle Eastern
economies which are expected to grow their GDP threefold between
now and 2050," said Ajay Sharma, HSBC's regional head of global
trade and receivables finance in Asia Pacific.
"That's the sweet spot for our customers and our global
footprint."
(Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Will Waterman)