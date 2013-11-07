UPDATE 1-Sugar business lifts Wilmar's profits as firm bucks trend

| NEW YORK/SINGAPORE
NEW YORK/SINGAPORE Nov 7 Wilmar International
Ltd 's reported a 2.5 percent increase in its third
quarter profit from a year earlier as a boost in sugar milling
and merchandising activities offset weakness in the palm oil
business.
The Singapore-based commodity firm's results bucked a larger
trend in the commodities trading sector, as the world's top
merchants saw third quarter earnings hurt by a struggling
Brazilian sugarcane business and a grains sector hit hard by a
U.S. drought.
Wilmar's strong sugar unit is significant as the firm
entered the global sugar business only in 2010 when it acquired
Australia's Sucrogen Ltd.
The commodities merchants - Archer Daniels Midland,
Bunge Ltd, Cargill Inc and Louis Dreyfus
Commodities - that dominate the agricultural trading
sector saw lower profits year-over-year in the third quarter.
Bunge, another relative newcomer to the competitive global
sugar trading sector, said last month it is considering the sale
of the Brazilian cane mill business that dragged it to a loss.
Wilmar's net profits climbed to $416 million in the three
months ended Sept. 30, compared with $405.8 million in the
year-ago quarter, the company said in a statement.
Those gains came on the back of stronger sugar milling and
marketing activities, even as revenue fell 4.2 percent to $11.8
million as palm oil prices hurt that sector of the company.
WILMAR'S SUGAR RUSH
Strong cane crushing due to favorable weather in Australia
and increased merchandising activities boosted sugar profits,
which were up 49 percent to $151.2 million.
The unit's sales volumes jumped to 3.4 million tonnes in the
third quarter, up 44 percent from a year ago.
Wilmar has been expanding its footprint in the global sugar
sector, even as it faces headwinds in the Indonesian palm oil
business.
India's Business Standard reported that the company is
eyeing a stake in Shree Renuka Sugars. A share of the Indian raw
sugar producer, which has operations in Brazil, would give
Wilmar a foothold in the world's top sugar
producers.
Earlier this year, the company bought a 27.5 percent stake
in Moroccan sugar firm Cosumar S.A., and in August, Algeria's
Cevital Spa named Wilmar Sugar its supplier.
Meanwhile, the company's palm and laurics business reported
revenue of $4.9 billion during the quarter, down 15 percent from
a year ago.
Wilmar's oilseeds and grains division saw a slight increase
in revenue, while its consumer products division revenues were
down year-over-year.