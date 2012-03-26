AsiaInfo scouts for more buyout offers

March 26 China-based telecom software maker
AsiaInfo-Linkage Inc, evaluating an offer from a CITIC
Capital unit to take it private, said it will solicit similar
proposals from others.
AsiaInfo received an offer from Power Joy (Cayman) Ltd, a
unit of CITIC Capital, in January to acquire all of its
outstanding shares. Financial details of the offer were not
disclosed.
The company had formed a special committee of board to
consider the offer and appointed Goldman Sachs as a
special adviser.
Global private equity firms, including KKR & Co LP
and TPG Capital, and strategic rivals, are lining up
potential bids for AsiaInfo-Linkage, sources with direct
knowledge of the matter told Reuters in February. A deal could
be worth more than $1 billion.