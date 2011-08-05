HONG KONG, Aug 5 Here is the latest weekly Asia-Pacific Investment Banking Scorecard, provided by Thomson Reuters:

REAL ESTATE THE TOP PICK OF INBOUND HONG KONG M&A

A consortium of investors including Singapore's state-owned Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd and Mapletree Investments acquired Hong Kong shopping mall Festival Walk this week for $2.4 billion from Swire Pacific Ltd , marking real estate as the most targeted industry for inbound Hong Kong M&A activity at $9.6 billion, up 16 percent from a year earlier. Inbound Hong Kong M&As have reached $7.8 billion through 132 deals so far.

Singapore is also the top nation making acquisitions in Hong Kong, with deal values up from $149 million at this point last year to $2.6 billion in the year to date from 10 deals.

IPOS AND FINANCIALS DRAG DOWN CHINA ECM

Equity capital market (ECM) activity by Chinese companies totals $67.9 billion so far this year, down 21 percent from a year earlier. Chinese initial public offerings are down 38 percent from last year, while convertibles and follow-ons, including this week's $478.3 million Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd block trade, have seen increases of 43 percent and 14 percent, respectively.

Morgan Stanley holds the top spot for equity capital market underwriting of Chinese companies this year, with an 8.6 percent market share, up from 3.3 percent a year earlier. ECM issuance in the financial sector is down 75 percent this year, while media, real estate and energy issues have seen triple-digit increases.

RECORD VOLUME FOR KANGAROO BONDS

International Finance Corp (IFC) launched its first Kangaroo bond offering for July. The five-year deal priced at $1.6 billion is the highest Kangaroo issuance this year from an supranational issuer.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA.AX>, one of three lead managers for the deal, along with Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd (No.2) and Westpac Banking Corp (No.6), climbed one spot to No.4 for YTD ranking of Kangaroo bond underwriters.

Total borrowing from Kangaroo bond issuers reached a year-to-date record volume of $27.9 billion (A$26.9 billion). Germany's KfW Bankengruppe is the most active issuer raising $6.6 billion (A$6.3 billion) from 15 offerings this year. (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Chris LewIs)