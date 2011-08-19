版本:
Weekly Asia-Pacific Investment Banking Scorecard

 HONG KONG, Aug 19 Here is the latest weekly
Asia-Pacific Investment Banking Scorecard, provided by Thomson
Reuters:	
 	

 MAN-U TO LIST $1 BILLION IPO IN SINGAPORE	
 English Premier League soccer champions Manchester United
 announced its planned IPO listing on the Singapore
stock exchange for $1 billion in proceeds. Singapore-listed IPOs
total $7.1 billion so far this year from 9 issues, including the
$5.5 billion IPO by Hutchison Port Holdings Trust .
This volume marks a seven-fold increase over the $1 billion
issued at this time last year.	
 While Singapore equity is on the rise, the IPOs listed in
the Asia ex Japan bourses are down 26 percent, with proceeds of
$59.1 billion from 387 issues as compared with the $80 billion
through 401 IPOs at this point last year. Shanghai, the top
exchange at this point last year, has dropped to third place so
far, with IPO proceeds down by 57 percent.	
 	

 ASAHI BUYS NEW ZEALAND INDEPENDENT LIQUOR	
 Japan's Asahi Group Holdings announced that it
would buy New Zealand's Independent Liquor in a deal worth $1.3
billion to expand its overseas presence.	
 Capitalising on the strong yen , Japanese outbound
acquisitions reached $45 billion so far this year, marking the
highest period of cross-border acquisitions on record. With 401
deals to date, outbound Japanese M&A activity is up 67 percent
over the comparable period last year.	
 The top three nations targeted by Japanese companies are
Switzerland, the United States, and Brazil; collectively
accounting for 64.7 percent of all outbound M&A by Japan.	
 	

 AUSTRALIAN M&A REACHES RECORD HIGH	
 Australian-involved M&A reached a record high of $130.3
billion so far this year, up 78.1 percent from the same period
last year and the busiest year-to-date volume.	
 Metals & Mining remains the busiest mid sector with $27.8
billion, up 31.5 percent from the same period last year.
However, the Food and Beverage sector saw one of the biggest
surges with transactions reaching a total of $18.1 billion from
33 deals compared with $118.2 million from 25 deals in 2010
year-to-date. Goldman Sachs , advising on 27 deals, is the
top financial adviser for Australian-involvement announced M&A
this year with 42.4 percent market share, up 8.5 market share
points from the same period last year.	
 	
	
