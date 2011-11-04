HONG KONG Nov 4 Here is the latest weekly Asia-Pacific Investment Banking Scorecard, provided by Thomson Reuters:

ASIA PRIVATE EQUITY (PE) INVESTMENTS UP 30 PCT

Private Equity investments aimed at Asia Pacific & Japan companies have risen 30 percent year-on-year, with investments of $25.1 billion in private capital made to date through 990 deals compared with $19.4 billion from 866 deals in November 2010. China remains the biggest focus area for PE investments, reaching $12.7 billion, an increase of 40 percent over last year.

The two nations with the biggest percentage growth of PE investments made are Japan and South Korea, with $3.6 billion (up 116 percent) and $2.4 billion (up 185 percent), respectively.

SOUTH KOREA ECM ISSUES DOWN 22 PCT YOY

Daewoo Securities Co Ltd's $999 million secondary offering marks the second-largest equity deal in South Korea this year after KB Financial Group Inc's $1.7 billion offering in Q2.

Overall equity issuance in South Korea is down 22 percent year on year at $11.7 billion from 135 deals, despite a surge in proceeds raised in the industrials (up 96 percent) and retail (up 600 percent) sectors.

Citigroup Inc leads the rankings for underwriting a total of $1 billion in proceeds from three deals so far, up from 16th place at this time last year.

ASIA CROSS-BORDER M&A FEES TOTAL $2.5 BLN

Asia-Pacific cross-border M&As remained active with the acquisition of Canada's Grande Cache Coal Corp by a special purpose vehicle controlled by China's Winsway Coking Coal Holdings Ltd and Japan's Marubeni Corp .

Global cross-border M&As are up a modest 3 percent this year while China cross-border M&As, driven by energy and power deals, are up 39 percent.

Investment banking fees from cross-border deals in Asia-Pacific and Japan total $2.5 billion in the year to date, a decrease of 3 percent from the same period last year. Goldman Sachs Group Inc leads the pack with fees of $149 million so far this year. (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Chris Lewis)