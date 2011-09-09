HONG KONG, Sept 9 Here is the latest weekly Asia-Pacific Investment Banking Scorecard, provided by Thomson Reuters:

CHINA NIOBIUM ACQUIRES 15 PCT OF BRAZIL'S CBMM

China Niobium acquired a 15 percent stake in Brazilian Miner CBMM (Companhia Brasileira de Metalurgia e Mineracao) in a deal valued at $1.95 billion this week, propelling Chinese outbound deals for the metals and mining sector this year to a total of $9.6 billion -- an increase of 4.1 percent from the comparable period in 2010. The deal puts Brazil as the third most targeted nation for resource-related M&A activity from China.

Overall cross-border acquisitions by Chinese companies total $32 billion in the year to date, down close to 4 percent, with the metals and mining sector replacing oil and gas as the leading target sector.

TPG LOOKS TO BOOST SOUTHEAST ASIA PE

U.S. private equity firm TPG Capital has taken a share-swap stake in buyout fund PT Northstar Pacific to increase its access to Southeast Asia at a time when aggregate private equity fundraising there has reached $26.7 billion (for known disclosures) in the past three years. The largest PE investment in Southeast Asia this year was CVC Capital partners Ltd's buyout of Indonesia's Link Net PT for $189 million.

PE-backed IPOs for Southeast Asian companies have been historically low, totaling only $2.6 billion in the past decade, suggesting the use of alternative strategies as funds seek to exit from their investments.

E-COMMERCE MAKES A PLAY FOR U.S. IPOS

Chinese e-commerce websites and retailers including Lashou.com and Jingdong Mall (China's equivalent to Amazon) are seeking to join the ranks of Qihoo 360 Technology Co Ltd and Tudou Holdings Ltd in raising equity in the United States.

Initial public offering proceeds for Chinese Internet companies listing in the United States in the past five years total $2.1 billion, with $600 million raised from three issues this year alone. (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Chris Lewis)