Rating agencies give unrated perps an edge

* Asian investors show preference for calls rather than
ratings
* Rated companies forced to push redemption further
* IFRS treatment more lenient than S&P, Moody's
By Neha D'Silva
Feb 1 (IFR) - Recently issued subordinated hybrid bonds from
Asian companies had one of the worst weeks ever, with some
securities dropping 5% in a few days. Counterintuitively, the
bonds that outperformed were those of unrated issuers.
The reason, said market participants, is that a difference
between how accountants and rating agencies treat perpetual
subordinated debt is giving unrated issuers an edge in Asia,
where many investors do not require the backing of Moody's or
Standard & Poor's to buy a bond.
The issue centres around the equity treatment of so-called
hybrid bonds, debt that does not feature a maturity date and
allows the creditor to defer interest payments. Companies have
taken advantage of investors' search for yield to issue these
higher coupon securities that boost the equity on their balance
sheets, hence allowing them to incur more debt without breaching
limits set by contracts on prior loans or bonds.
If the hybrid bond meets certain requirements, it can
improve the company's credit metrics and avoid downgrades by
rating agencies. These standards, however, have become a sticky
point for investors and issuers in Asia.
S&P requires that corporate issuers include a legally
binding replacement capital covenant, which states that if the
company redeems the hybrid bonds within the period when it has
equity treatment, it will have to do so with money raised
through an instrument with similar equity treatment, namely
another hybrid or stocks.
On top of that, both agencies consider that if a hybrid has
a date on which the coupon steps-up by 100bp or more, that is an
effective maturity date - even if the bond is perpetual. After
that day, they will give the security no equity treatment.
And even for the period before a coupon hike, the agencies
do not consider the security entirely as equity. Rating agencies
emphasize that hybrid instruments need to be similar to equity,
which has permanence in the capital structure. So S&P does not
give equity credit for the last 20 years before they think the
bond will be called, in the case of investment-grade issuers,
and for the final 15 years for junk-rated companies.
Hence, if there is a 200bp step-up at the call date in year
10, that bond will not receive any equity treatment at all. To
get the equity treatment for five years, investment-grade
companies can either include a replacement capital covenant and
a single 100bp step-up after 25 years or add a smaller 25bp
step-up after the tenth year and incremental hikes in the coupon
until year 25.
S&P does not allow any step-up before the tenth year either,
although Moody's may still give partial equity treatment to the
bonds depending on replacement capital covenants and if the
step-up is lower than 100bp in that period.
"We look at hybrids as a form of capital that is going to be
available in the event of stress. The way investors assess it is
probably completely different and I doubt that you have any
investor buying a hybrid instrument thinking that I am going to
buy an instrument that will help creditors above me if there is
a stress," Standard & Poor's credit analyst Thomas Jacquot said.
The system is supposed to provide some assurance to
investors that the equity on the company's balance sheet will
behave as such. However, one banker said, it was devised with
European and North-American companies in mind. "The staggered
structure works for European companies because they are better
rated than the Asian ones," said one banker.
For Asian investors, bankers said, a clear indication that a
company will redeem its bonds at the first call date is a more
important feature than a rating.
As a result, the companies in Asia which would most benefit
from issuing hybrids given equity treatment by rating agencies
have been suffering badly.
Agile Property Holdings is the perfect example. The Chinese
developer in early January issued the first ever
dollar-denominated subordinated perpetual by a high-yield
company in Asia. The transaction will help it avoid a downgrade
while raising additional money for growth.
However, to comply with S&P's requirements, the company will
only add 25bp to the spread on the bond after 10.5 years.
Investors did not like the fact that until 2023 the company has
no strong incentive to call the bond and it has traded as low as
90.00 in the secondary after pricing at 100.00.
Meanwhile, unrated companies can still add in a high coupon
step-up in the fifth year and get equity treatment from an
accounting standpoint. Under International Financial Reporting
Standards rules, a subordinated perpetual note will be
considered equity as long as the payment of coupon is at the
discretion of the issuer. Hence, if the indenture says that
coupons are deferrable, it is equity for the accountants.
The issue came to fore this week, as unrated Philippines oil
company Petron issued a subordinated perpetual at 7.5% which has
not traded down, even as most perps in the region have plunged.
Bankers say one of the reasons behind Petron's success was
its call structure. It has a hefty 250bp step-up from year 5.5,
compared to Agile where the first 25bp step-up kicks in after
10.5 years and another 75bp comes after 20.5 years.
One investor, indeed, referred to Petron as having "a solid
structure." In Asia, knowing when you get your money, it seems,
is more important than ratings.