S.Korea's Asiana Airlines to halt San Francisco route for 45 days

SEOUL Nov 14 South Korea's transport ministry has decided to suspend Asiana Airlines Inc's Incheon-San Francisco route for 45 days in relation to a plane crash at its destination in 2013, the ministry said on Friday.

An Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 crashed at San Francisco International Airport in July last year, killing three passengers and injuring more than 180.

Asiana, which flies the route once a day with a 295-seat Boeing 777, is expected to lose about 15 billion won ($13.64 million) in revenue as a result of the suspension, Korean wire service Yonhap reported without citing a source. ($1 = 1,099.4000 won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee)