Asiana faces new class action suit from passengers in 2013 plane crash -lawyer

SEOUL, June 29 South Korea's Asiana Airlines Inc is facing a new class action suit from passengers on a plane that crashed in San Francisco in 2013 that seeks a combined $30 million in damages, a lawyer for the passengers said.

Three teenagers from China died in the crash and more than 180 passengers out of about 300 on board the Boeing 777 plane sustained injuries.

The lawsuit brought by 53 passengers is the first to be brought in South Korea. Previous lawsuits, including compensation claims brought by 72 passengers that were later settled for an undisclosed amount, were brought in the United States, a spokesman for the airline said. He declined to comment further.

The 53 passengers are seeking compensation for injuries, mental distress and damage to property.

They include 27 South Koreans, 25 Chinese and one Indian, Jason Ha, a lawyer at Barun Law said, adding that settlement negotiations are ongoing for many of the passengers.

Barun is working with Kreindler & Kreindler LLP to represent the passengers in a separate suit in the United States against Boeing Co to be brought this week, Ha added.

Any court action to claim damages from air crashes must be taken within 2 years of the incident under the Montreal Convention.

Asiana said in a regulatory filing that it has not yet received official notice concerning the lawsuit. ($1 = 1,124.1000 won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)