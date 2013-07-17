Asiana grounds Boeing 777 in U.S. due to engine oil leak

SEOUL, July 17 Asiana Airlines Inc
on Wednesday said it grounded one of its Boeing 777 jets in Los
Angeles when an engine started leaking oil, less than two weeks
after one of the South Korean carrier's 777s crash landed in San
Francisco.
The leak was found on Monday as the plane prepared for
takeoff from Los Angeles International Airport bound for South
Korea's Incheon airport, the airline said. The passenger jet
underwent maintenance and passengers had to wait about 17 hours
before they could fly on another plane.
The incident came nine days after a Boeing 777 operated by
Asiana crash-landed on July 6 at San Francisco International
Airport, resulting in the deaths of three teenage girls and
injuring over 180 other passengers and crew.
U.S. and South Korean authorities are investigating the
cause of the accident. Initial information from the
investigation has indicated the plane was flying too slowly as
it came in to land.
Another Asiana-operated Boeing 777 was delayed in San
Francisco on June 2 due to an oil leak in one of its engines.
On July 8 a San Francisco-bound Boeing Co 777
operated by Japan Airlines Co turned back to Tokyo
after its crew detected a leak in the hydraulic system that
controls its flaps.