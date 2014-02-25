CORRECTED-Asiana fined $500,000 for not aiding families after July crash

(Corrects spelling of airline in first paragraph)
Feb 25 The U.S. Department of Transportation
announced on Tuesday it had fined Asiana Airlines $500,000 for
violating federal law by failing to assist family members of
passengers on a flight that crashed at a San Francisco airport
in July.
"In the very rare event of a crash, airlines have a
responsibility to provide their full support to help passengers
and their families by following all the elements of their family
assistance plans," U.S. Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx
said in a statement.
For about one day following the crash, Asiana failed to
widely publicize a telephone number for family members of those
onboard, and the only number generally available to the public
that family members could call was Asiana's toll-free
reservations line, the department said.
(Reporting by Eric Beech)