Slow speed, faulty warning system blamed in fatal Asiana plane crash

| March 31
March 31 The Asiana Airlines Inc
flight that crashed in San Francisco in July, killing three
passengers, was likely because the pilots were flying
dangerously slow and a warning system that should have alerted
them was inadequate, according to conclusions drawn by the
airline and reported in documents released by U.S. investigators
on Monday.
"The probable cause of this accident was the flight crew's
failure to monitor and maintain a minimum safe airspeed during a
final approach," Asiana Airlines said in its report to the
National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).
The airline also blamed what it called "inadequate warning
systems" for alerting the flight crew that the auto-throttle had
stopped maintaining the set airspeed. It suggested the aircraft
manufacturer, Boeing Co, modify the low-speed alert
system on its planes.
Immediately after the July 6, 2013 crash, Asiana said there
appeared to be no mechanical problem with the aircraft. But in
its latest document the airline blamed the design of the
auto-throttle, an issue that had been raised previously.
For its part, Boeing said in its submission to the NTSB that
"there were numerous cues" that the aircraft's speed was slowing
dangerously and it placed the blame for the crash squarely on
the pilots.
"This accident occurred due to the flight crew's failure to
monitor and control airspeed, thrust level and glide path on
short final approach," Boeing said. "This accident would have
been avoided had the flight crew followed procedures and
initiated a timely go-around as the approach became increasingly
unstable..."
The crash killed three people and injured more than 180 and
was the first fatal commercial airplane crash in the United
States since February 2009. The co-pilot, who was training the
pilot flying the plane, thought the auto-throttle on the Boeing
777 jet might not have been operating, the documents showed.
The pilot flying the plane said he wasn't sure whether the
auto-throttle was maintaining speed, according to the documents.
The low, slow landing caused the plane's tail to hit a
seawall short of the runway. The plane spun 330 degrees as it
broke apart and caught fire, strewing wreckage along the runway.
The NTSB opened an investigative hearing into the causes of
the crash in December and has been examining concerns about the
auto-throttle.
(By Carey Gillam; Additional reporting by Alwyn Scott in
SEATTLE; Editing by Matt Driskill)