Asiana shares bid indicates over 12 pct plunge after U.S. plane crash

BRIEF-Skypeople announces agreement to market its products on China's Xunqin Mall open platform website
* Skypeople announces agreement to market its products on China's Xunqin Mall open platform website
SEOUL, July 8 Shares in South Korea's Asiana Airlines are set to plunge at the open on Monday, with its bids indicating more than a 12 percent drop, after its Boeing 777 crash-landed at San Francisco's airport on Saturday.
The aircraft was traveling "significantly below" its intended speed and its crew tried to abort the landing seconds before it hit the seawall in front of the runway, the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board said on Sunday.
* Skypeople announces agreement to market its products on China's Xunqin Mall open platform website
* To support Puma Biotechnology's expanded access program for PB272 (neratinib) in United States
* Roche launches antibody test to aid in diagnosis of challenging prostate cancer cases