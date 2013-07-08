版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 7月 8日 星期一 08:04 BJT

Asiana shares bid indicates over 12 pct plunge after U.S. plane crash

SEOUL, July 8 Shares in South Korea's Asiana Airlines are set to plunge at the open on Monday, with its bids indicating more than a 12 percent drop, after its Boeing 777 crash-landed at San Francisco's airport on Saturday.

The aircraft was traveling "significantly below" its intended speed and its crew tried to abort the landing seconds before it hit the seawall in front of the runway, the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board said on Sunday.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐