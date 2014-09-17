版本:
China, Singapore slowdown weigh on Q3 Asia business sentiment

SINGAPORE, Sept 17 Business sentiment among Asia's top companies fell sharply in the third quarter, weighed down by worries about China's slowing economy, a possible end to the U.S. Federal Reserve's stimulus policy and a decline in the outlook for regional economic hubs like Singapore, a ThomsonReuters/INSEAD survey showed.

The ThomsonReuters/INSEAD Asia Business Sentiment Index fell to 66 in the third quarter from 74 in the previous quarter, its steepest decline in three years. A reading above 50 indicates an overall positive outlook.

Companies in India were the most positive with a maximum score of 100 for the second consecutive quarter after pro-business leader Narendra Modi was elected prime minister.

In contrast, Taiwanese businesses were the most negative, with a score of 33. (Reporting by Aman Shah; Editing by Matt Driskill)
