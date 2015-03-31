版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 3月 31日 星期二

TABLE-Goldman leads AsiaPac Q1 ECM ranking; total deals up 18.4 pct

March 31 Goldman Sachs led underwriting
rankings in Asia ex-Japan equity capital markets (ECM) in the
first quarter of 2015, preliminary data released by Thomson
Reuters showed. 
    Total ECM deal volumes in the region's bourses rose 18.4
percent from the year-earlier quarter to $50 billion, according
to data through March 27.
    Proceeds from follow-on deals surged 37.1 percent to $38.7
billion, a record for the first quarter and helping more than
offset a 19 percent drop in initial public offerings to $11.3
billion.
    Following is a list of the region's top ECM underwriters in
the first three months of the year and the estimated fees earned
on deals.
    
 Bank              Deal volume      Change     Rank      Rank 
                    (in $ mln)   from Q12014  Q1 2015   Q1 2014 
      
---------------------------------------------------------------
Goldman Sachs          7,725      127.2 pct      1          1
UBS                    5,334      150.4 pct      2          3
CITIC                  1,935       28.0 pct      3         10
Morgan Stanley         1,882       51.6 pct      4         12
JPMorgan               1,867       72.5 pct      5         15
Everbright Securities  1,732       N/A           6          -
Credit Suisse          1,484       -7.8 pct      7          8
Macquarie              1,479      288.3 pct      8         24
Haitong Securities     1,372      -15.8 pct      9          7
Deutsche Bank          1,321      113.5 pct     10         18
----------------------------------------------------------------
INDUSTRY TOTAL        49,991       18.4 pct
     
Source: Thomson Reuters
    
--------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
Bank                   Q12015 fees              Change
                         (in $ mln)           from Q12014
---------------------------------------------------------------
CITIC                         68.7              32.6 pct
UBS                           62.0              10.9 pct
China Investment Securities   37.3           2,844.0 pct
Guosen Securities             36.9             -36.5 pct
China Securities              35.7             -42.7 pct
Morgan Stanley                30.6               2.2 pct
GF Securities                 30.4             -36.4 pct
Macquarie                     28.1             159.9 pct
Sinolink Securities           27.9              64.7 pct
Haitong Securities            26.8             -53.7 pct
----------------------------------------------------------------
INDUSTRY TOTAL             1,009.4              -9.0 pct
Source: Thomson Reuters/Freeman Consulting

 (Reporting by Elzio Barreto in Hong Kong; Editing by Anand
Basu)
