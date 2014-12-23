TABLE-Asia-Pacific M&A fees rise 24 pct, deal volumes hit record in 2014

HONG KONG, Dec 23 Announced M&A volume in Asia-Pacific jumped 48 percent in 2014 from a year ago to $802.2 billion, preliminary data from Thomson Reuters shows, the highest volume on record. Estimated fees earned by banks also climbed, up 23.9 percent to $1.97 billion. Here is a list of top ten M&A advisers and fees earned by banks. ---------------------------------------------------------------- Financial adviser Deal value including net debt, $ mln ---------------------------------------------------------------- Goldman Sachs 125,542 Morgan Stanley 120,547 Citigroup 88,409 JPMorgan 80,651 CITIC 79,850 Bank of America Corp 76,853 Deutsche Bank 63,815 Somerley Ltd 62,122 UBS 59,784 Lazard 55,928 -------------------------------------------------------------- Industry total 802,231 --------------------------------------------------------------- Source: Thomson Reuters Asia-Pacific M&A fees ranking --------------------------------------------------------- Bank Name Fees ($ mln) Change/2013 --------------------------------------------------------- Goldman Sachs 177.7 65.8 pct Morgan Stanley 137.5 25.9 pct Macquarie Group 121.0 24.7 pct UBS 101.8 7.3 pct Citigroup 98.7 8.0 pct Credit Suisse 98.7 33.2 pct Bank of America Corp 88.7 244.9 pct Barclays 80.5 143.3 pct JPMorgan 71.2 -10.3 pct Deutsche Bank 64.1 45.1 pct --------------------------------------------------------- Industry Total 1,971.3 23.9 pct --------------------------------------------------------- Source: Thomson Reuters/Freeman Consulting Co (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)