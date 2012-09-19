版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 19日 星期三 20:29 BJT

Heineken to buy Kindest Place's APB stake

BRUSSELS, Sept 19 Dutch brewer Heineken NV said on Wednesday it would buy Kindest Place's 8.6 percent stake in Asia Pacific Breweries for S$53.00 ($43.26) per share - part of its moves to take control of the Tiger beer brand and an Asian brewing network.

The purchase of Kindest Place's 22.2 million-share stake will happen no later than Oct. 1, Heineken said in a statement.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐