CORRECTED-OFFICIAL-BRIEF-Asia Packaging Q2 earnings per share $0.019 (Nov 29)

(Corrects EPS number in headline and third bullet after the company issued a correction)

Nov 29 Asia Packaging Group Inc :

* Announces second quarter financial results

* Q2 revenue rose 9.1 percent to $12.5 million

* Q2 earnings per share $0.019

* Source text

* Further company coverage

