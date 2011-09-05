ASIA PRIVATE EQUITY WEEKLY NEWS, SEPTEMBER 5, 2011

HONG KONG, September 5 News and developments in
Asia private equity from Reuters News for the week ending Sept.
2.
SEPTEMBER 2
THE MALAYSIAN-born Ong brothers, two of Asia's best-known
and experienced dealmakers, have joined forces again, linking up
to chase investments in the fast-growing region.
Charles Ong, a senior managing director at Singapore's
Temasek Holdings Pt Ltd , will join his brother Richard
to advise on his $2.3 billion private equity firm RRJ Capital,
the Singapore state investor said on its website.
BARCLAYS CAPITAL has poached Andrew Richards from Morgan
Stanley in Europe to head the bank's private equity
coverage in Asia-Pacific, two sources told Reuters.
FEATURE-PRIVATE investors see an opportunity in China's
healthcare system, especially with the government showing its
willingness to allow foreign investment in the hospital sector.
SEPTEMBER 1
INTERVIEW-GOME Electrical Appliances Holding Ltd ,
China's No.2 appliances distributor, is trying to buy almost 500
stores owned by its jailed founder as it looks beyond a
long-running management tussle to capitalise on China's
urbanisation drive.
Gome, in which Bain Capital owns a 9.9 percent stake, also
said the U.S. private equity firm had not held talks on selling
its stake.
CHINA'S INSURANCE regulator is looking to broaden overseas
investment channels for insurers, allowing them to invest in
assets such as derivative products listed in Hong Kong, the
official Shanghai Securities News reported on Thursday.
PRIVATE EQUITY firm Permira is seeking to raise about $506
million by selling a stake in Macau's Galaxy Entertainment Group
Ltd , IFR reported.
INNOVATION WORKS, founded by former Google Inc
China head Kai-Fu Lee, said Facebook investor Yuri Milner and
American angel investor Ron Conway are among financial
backers of its Internet fund that has raised $180 million to
help young Chinese grow their start-up firms.
AUGUST 31
PRIVATE EQUITY firm Affinity Equity Partners is in exclusive
talks to buy a majority stake in Australian meat products firm
Primo Smallgoods, a deal that could value the company as high as
$1 billion, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told
Reuters on Wednesday.
WAFER-HANDLING equipment company Gudeng Precision Industrial
went public on Taiwan's GreTai Securities Market, becoming Intel
Capital's third portfolio company to make an IPO this year,
Intel said in a release.
AUREOS CAPITAL has appointed Meleveetil Damodaran, a former
chairman of India's financial markets watchdog, as senior
adviser for its planned $200 million India fund, the company
said in a release.
Damodaran chaired the Securities and Exchange Board (SEBI)
until February 2008, and was previously head of the Industrial
Development Bank of India.
AUGUST 30
AUSTRALIA AND New Zealand Banking Group Ltd is in
early stage talks to buy Cerberus Capital Management LP's
50 percent stake in Japan's Aozora Bank Ltd ,
which has a market value of $4.2 billion, two sources familiar
with the deal said on Tuesday.
CHINA MENGNIU Dairy Co Ltd , the country's top
dairy product maker in which China private equity firm Hopu
Investment Management owns a stake, on Tuesday posted a 27.6
percent rise in first-half net profit on solid sales growth,
pledging to ensure product quality after a series of scandals
tainted the industry's reputation.
INDIA'S FUTURE Group is in talks with a clutch of potential
buyers including JPMorgan Chase & CO and Kohlberg Kravis
Roberts and Co LP to sell its financial services arm,
Future Capital Holding Ltd , three sources with direct
knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
COMMONWEALTH BANK of Australia has agreed to buy
Count Financial Ltd for an equity value of A$373
million ($396.6 million), boosting the position of the country's
second-largest lender in Australia's $1.3 trillion wealth
management market.
AUGUST 29
GOME IS confident of achieving 15 percent revenue growth per
year until 2014 if China is able to maintain economic growth at
8 percent.
KKR said it had hired D.S. Brar, a former director of the
Indian central bank -- who is on the board of many Indian and
foreign companies -- as a senior adviser in India.
BRIGHT FOOD Group Co, a Shanghai-based food and dairy
company, says it has been approached by a number of Australian
companies about business opportunities as it weighs up further
acquisitions to expand in the region.
For a summary of major fund industry news in Asia for the week,
please see:
