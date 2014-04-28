German watchdog critical of Asics sales practice

* Running shoes makers ban sales on Ebay, Amazon
* Adidas also under investigation
* No fine likely, sales practice could be stopped
DUESSELDORF, Germany, April 28 The German cartel
office expressed concern on Monday over the way sports goods
maker Asics Corp limits sales of its products online to
authorised dealers.
The Cartel Office said in a statement it objected to the
fact that Asics banned the sale of its products via market-place
sites like Ebay and Amazon, which it said
amounted to a way of limiting price competition.
"Asics strongly restricts competition in the market for
running shoes because Asics has a strong market position and
other big running shoe manufacturers also limit online sales in
a similar way," Cartel Office president Andreas Mundt said.
The Cartel Office, which is also investigating Adidas
in a similar case, gave Asics until June 10 to
respond to its concerns. Asics does not face a fine in the case
but the Cartel Office could decide to forbid the sales practice.
Asics has said only authorised sellers which met its
criteria could sell its products.
Adidas has said it had removed Ebay and Amazon from its
network as it wanted its products to be sold only via expert and
specialist retailers.
(Reporting by Matthias Inverardi, Writing by Emma Thomasson;
Editing by Mark Potter)