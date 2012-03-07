CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-ASMI upbeat on chip demand for smartphones, tablets

March 6 ASM International, which
makes equipment for processing, assembling and packaging
semiconductors, said it expects to benefit from surging demand
for the newest generation of smartphones and tablet computers
this year and next.
The Dutch company, which produces silicon chips and also
operates in the so-called back-end of the business, dicing and
packaging chips, overnight reported fourth-quarter profit below
analysts' forecasts and warned of lower sales in the first three
months.
ASMI shares initially dropped as much as 4 percent on the
news, but losses had narrowed to 2.3 percent by 1000 GMT after
the company gave a more upbeat outlook in a conference call.
"Demand in general for increasingly sophisticated wireless
devices such as smartphones and tablets is expected to continue
to drive semiconductor demand in 2012, and these newer
generations of mobile devices demand advanced processing
equipment," Chuck del Prado, chief executive, told reporters.
"ASMI is overall well positioned in our market segments with
product lines that address these advanced requirements from
major players. So we are well positioned to benefit from that
when the overall market improves."
Del Prado said ASMI had experienced a tough second half of
2011, citing political and economic uncertainty in Europe and
China's credit tightening. But he said research firms forecast a
strong improvement in demand in 2013, bouncing back from a
weaker 2012.
ASMI's fourth-quarter net profit fell to 15 million euros
($20 million) from 24.7 million euros a year ago, and below the
average estimate of 22.2 million euros in a Reuters poll of
analysts.
Net sales for the quarter fell 6 percent to 352 million
euros.
The bulk of the company's sales and profit come from the
back-end of the business, through a controlling stake in Hong
Kong-listed ASM Pacific Technology (ASMPT).
ASMI raised its dividend, however, to 0.50 euro, from 0.40
euro.
"The dividend increase announced by ASMI is a positive
signal, particularly in view of the sharply lower dividend
announcement by ASMPT," said SNS analyst Victor Bareno.
"We would still like to see a stronger commitment from ASMI
at the next annual general meeting to pass through a larger part
of ASMPT dividends to ASMI shareholders," he added.
In the past, some ASMI shareholders have pushed for a
break-up of the company to unlock the value of the back-end
business contained in ASMPT.
The Dutch firm is experiencing a gradual turnaround of its
silicon chip production business, which has been making losses
for years.
New orders booked in the fourth quarter but not yet paid for
- the best indication of future earnings - fell 17 percent from
the previous quarter.
ASMI competes with Novellus Systems Inc and Applied
Materials, which has said it expects orders to pick up
in the second quarter.