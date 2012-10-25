版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 25日 星期四 15:03 BJT

BRIEF-ASMI shares fall after reporting Q3 results

AMSTERDAM Oct 25 ASM International * ASMI shares open down 3.8 percent after firm reports Q3 results

