版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 23日 星期二 15:04 BJT

BRIEF-ASMI shares open up 2.8 pct after board change

AMSTERDAM, April 23 ASMI :

* shares open up 2.8 percent after says supervisory board

chairman to step down
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐