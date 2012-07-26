CORRECTED-ASMI to study firm's valuation -CEO

(Corrects headline and first paragraph say the study is on
company's valuation not breakup)
AMSTERDAM, July 26 Dutch chip equipment maker
ASMI is currently conducting a study into the market's
valuation of the firm, Chief Executive Chuck del Prado said on
Thursday after ASMI reported second quarter results.
In May, the ASMI's founder and largest shareholder, Arthur
del Prado, told investors he favours splitting ASMI to create
more value.
The chief executive gave no time frame or any further
details on Thursday on the study.
(Reporting by Roberta B. Cowan. Editing by Jane Merriman)