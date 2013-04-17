RPT-ASML Q1 results beat, announces share buy-back, CEO change

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 3
April 3 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
AMSTERDAM, April 17 ASML, the world's leading provider of tools for making computer chips, reported better-than-expected first-quarter results on Wednesday and reiterated its full-year outlook for sales.
The Dutch firm, seen as a barometer for the tech sector, also announced a share buy-back of up to 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion), and said its chief financial officer would become the next chief executive.
ASML reported net profit of 96 million euros on sales of 892 billion euros. Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast a net profit of 82.1 million euros on sales of 859 million euros.
Current CFO Peter Wennink will succeed Eric Meurice as chief executive from July 1. Meurice will become chairman of ASML, and be an advisor to the new leadership team.
SYDNEY, April 3 Damage to rail lines in cyclone-hit north-east Australia will take up to five weeks to repair, disrupting exports of the steel-making material from the world's largest coking coal region and putting pressure on global prices.
HANOI, April 3 Vietnamese food producer Masan Group Corp on Monday said it has received a $250 million investment pledge from global investor KKR & Co LP , in the latest move by a foreign firm seeking to tap Vietnam's fast-growing middle class.