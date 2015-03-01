版本:
ASML says computer systems briefly compromised, no key data accessed

AMSTERDAM, March 1 Dutch semiconductor equipment maker ASML said on Sunday its IT systems had been briefly compromised, but it had found no evidence that valuable files were accessed.

The company is among the world's largest makers of equipment for etching the fastest and most powerful microchips powering the latest generations of smartphones, computers and servers. Its clients include all of the world's largest chipmakers, including Intel and Samsung.

"ASML recently discovered unauthorized access to a limited portion of its IT systems," the company said in a statement.

"At this time it appears that only a limited amount of data has been accessed. ASML had not found any evidence that valuable files, either from ASML or our customers and suppliers, have been compromised," it added.

It sis not say when the breach happened.

