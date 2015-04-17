JPMorgan Securities holds 5.35 percent stake in ASML - watchdog

BRIEF-TransCanada says Keystone XL cost likely unchanged, maybe lower
* CEO Girling says U.S. potential lowering of corporate taxes may free up cash so company can pursue new projects
AMSTERDAM, April 17 JPMorgan Securities, which manages assets for high-wealth individuals, has taken a 5.35 percent stake in Dutch semiconductor equipment maker ASML , the Dutch Authority for Financial Markets reported on Friday.
Under Dutch market rules, investors are required to disclose their holdings in publicly listed companies when they reach a 5 percent threshold.
The announcement follows volatility and a selloff in ASML shares surrounding its first-quarter earnings on April 15. (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Mark Potter)
* CEO Girling says U.S. potential lowering of corporate taxes may free up cash so company can pursue new projects
* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.25 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S
TORONTO, May 5 Unionized workers at ArcelorMittal's Mont-Wright iron ore mine in northern Quebec gave the steelmaker, the world's largest, a 72-hour strike notice after rejecting the company's contract offer, the United Steelworkers union said on Friday.