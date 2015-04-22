UPDATE 2-ASML to sell 15 next-generation systems to US chipmaker

(Adds analyst's comments, share price, details)
By Toby Sterling
AMSTERDAM, April 22 ASML, Europe's
largest supplier to computer chip makers, will sell 15 of its
next-generation machines to a single U.S. customer, it said on
Wednesday, in a deal that could be worth more than $1 billion.
Analysts identified the likely buyer of the lithography
systems as Intel and said the deal would not only boost
ASML growth for years to come, but was also a big vote of
confidence in the technology.
The extreme ultraviolet (EUV) chip etching systems - which
use focused energy beams to trace out the circuitry of
semiconductors, making them smaller and faster than ever - have
a list price of 95 million euros ($102 million) each.
"In our view this is a clear sign of trust in the new
technology, which will be welcomed by the market," said ING
analyst Robin van den Broek, who rates shares a "hold".
"Moreover, it will also put pressure on other chip
manufacturers, especially logic clients, to also consider
bulking up orders for EUV," he wrote.
ASML shares were up 8.6 percent at 99.50 euros by 1044 GMT.
ASML spokesman Niclas Mika said the first two systems in
Wednesday's order would be delivered this year.
Intel declined to comment.
The world's largest chip makers all use ASML's machines, but
Intel and Taiwan Semiconductor (TSMC) are
pushing hardest to integrate the new machines into their
manufacturing process. TSMC has said it expects to have a
machine in full-scale commercial use by the end of next year.
Several leading chipmakers have invested in both ASML and
the EUV technology itself. Intel holds 14.37 percent of ASML,
while TSMC and Samsung Electronics have smaller
stakes.
Separately, ASML said last week it expected to ship six EUV
systems this year. TSMC has confirmed it will take two. Now that
Intel is expected also to take two, analysts will be looking to
see whether Apple's major chip supplier Samsung will be
purchasing the final pair.
($1 = 0.9295 euros)
