ASML sticks to FY targets as some customers wait to buy latest gear

AMSTERDAM Oct 15 ASML Holding, the world's second biggest maker of semiconductor tools, on Wednesday said its third-quarter sales came in just shy of forecasts as several customers postponed purchases until next year, but said it expected to still meet full-year forecasts.

The company posted net sales of 1.32 billion euros in the third quarter, slightly below the 1.4 billion it had guided in the previous quarter, and that gross margins dipped two percentage points to 43.7.

ASML maintained its 5.6 billion euros full-year net sales target.

ASML, which sells chip lithography systems to all of the world's largest chip makers, including Intel, Samsung Electronics and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing , acts as a leading indicator of the investment plans for the industry as a whole.

The company said average selling prices for it photolithography systems fell to 29.5 million euros in the third quarter from 40.1 million euros in the second quarter, as customers continued to upgrade existing systems rather than increase spending on new ones.

"We see a solid start to 2015," said Chief Executive Peter Wenninck, adding that a "strong backlog" would lead to higher sales of systems for making computer memory chips. Sales of next-generation logic systems depended on demand further down the chain, he cautioned.

"The timing and volume depends on the business allocations by our customers' customers," he said.

The report follows that of Intel Corp, the world's largest chip maker, which defied recent gloom among chip investors, giving an end-of-year forecast above expectations. It also said its supply chain was in good shape ahead of holiday season as demand for personal computers recovered. (Reporting By Thomas Escritt; Editing by Eric Auchard and Gopakumar Warrier)