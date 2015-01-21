UPDATE 2-ASML shares at record after fourth quarter tops forecasts

* Q4 net income 305 million euros vs f'cast 221 million

* Sales 1.49 billion vs f'cast 1.31 billion

* Forecasts sales of 1.6 bln in first quarter

* Boosts dividend, announces new share buyback

* Shares rise more than 4pct to record high (Updates with analyst comment, share price)

AMSTERDAM, Jan 21 ASML Holding NV, the world's largest maker of semiconductor production equipment, posted higher-than-expected fourth-quarter results, saying demand from memory chip makers was stronger than expected.

Shares in the Veldhoven, Netherlands-based company jumped to a record 94 euros and were up 4.6 percent at 93.65 euros by 0909 GMT.

The group reported fourth-quarter net income of 305 million euros ($445.6 million) on sales of 1.49 billion, beating analysts' expectations of 221 million euros and sales of 1.31 billion.

The company had expected sales of around 1.3 billion euros.

"Memory customers actually wanted their tools earlier than we thought, so we were able to ship a few extra machines in the fourth quarter," Chief Executive Peter Wennink said in a company-produced video on Wednesday.

ASML, the world's biggest in the sector by stock market value and whose rivals include Applied Materials Inc, forecast further growth in the first quarter of 2015, with sales expected at 1.6 billion euros.

"This is clearly a strong update but given current valuation strong updates are needed to support the share at current levels," ABN AMRO analyst Marc Hesselink said in a note to clients. ABN does not yet have a formal rating on the stock.

ASML makes lithography machines, which use highly focused beams of light to trace out the circuitry of computer chips. It is a key supplier to the world's biggest chipmakers including Samsung and Intel.

Growth in the first half of 2015 is expected to come from contract chipmakers known as foundries, such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.

Wennink said the foundry business is "in its most aggressive ramp-up that we've ever seen, to support new mobile and communications" devices. He said the company's order backlog had increased to 2.8 billion euros from 2.41 billion at the end of the third quarter.

ASML said it would raise its dividend 15 percent to 0.70 euros per share and would launch a new 1 billion euro share buyback program in 2015.

Analyst Janardan Menon at brokerage Liberum said he believes ASML's medium-term growth prospects may be overdone, as sales of both smartphones and tablet computers have peaked after years of rapid growth. At the same time, "the mood at the memory chip makers is weakening as we speak," he said.

Menon said the company's order book was strengthened by foundry orders for the first half of 2015, but the earnings showed no evidence of new appetite from chip makers to invest in ASML's next-generation equipment.

"The likelihood is for some weakness in the second half," he said. Liberum rates the shares "hold".

Separately Citi cut the stock to "neutral" from "buy", citing its high valuation.

($1 = 0.8640 euros) (Reporting By Toby Sterling; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)