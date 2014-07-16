Chip toolmaker ASML exceeds Q2 forecasts, but full-year seen below expectations

AMSTERDAM, July 16 ASML, the world's biggest manufacturer of tools for semiconductor chip makers, exceeded analyst sales and profit expectations in the second quarter, but forecast full-year sales that fell short of consensus as customers delayed purchases.

The company on Thursday said it achieved net sales of 1.644 billion euros in the second quarter, above the 1.607 billion euros forecast on average by analysts polled by Reuters. Gross profit at 752 million euros was above the 715 million euros forecast.

But ASML said it expected full year sales of 5.6 billion, below the 6.1 billion analysts had been expecting, as customers delayed their purchases into 2015.

"As we discussed last quarter, some customers continue to evaluate the timing of their deliveries to synchronise supply and demand, leading to an adjustment of the fourth quarter shipment forecast," said chief executive Peter Wennink in a statement.

ASML supplies most of the world's major chip manufacturers, including Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, Intel Corp and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) , and acts as a leading indicator of their fortunes. (Reporting By Thomas Escritt; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)