UPDATE 4-ASML sees slowdown in chip sector

* Shares up 0.7 pct at 1110 GMT (Adds analyst, company comments, details)

By Roberta Cowan

AMSTERDAM, OCT 12 - Dutch chip equipment maker ASML said it saw signs of slowing growth in the semiconductor industry except in the technology needed to produce tablets and smartphones, and avoided making predictions for its own performance next year.

A bellwether for Europe's technology sector, ASML is the world's largest maker of semiconductor lithography machines which map out electronic circuits on silicon wafers, competing with Japanese groups Canon and Nikon and counting Samsung Electronics , Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and Intel among its customers.

"I think 2012 will be a difficult year to say anything about right now; this is because we are listening to our customers," said Chief Financial Officer Peter Wennink in a company video released with third-quarter results on Wednesday.

Wennink added that the slowdown in the semiconductor industry was evident from ASML's fourth-quarter order book.

ASML, which has a global market share of about 70 percent, said it saw fourth-quarter orders above the third-quarter level of 514 million euros, but declined to be more specific.

Analysts surveyed by Reuters had expected fourth-quarter bookings of between 500 and 700 million euros.

ASML said customers were continuing to upgrade technology for chip manufacturing but wasn't more specific about what orders it expected in the last three months of the year.

Some analysts were relieved that orders were at least rising, rather than falling.

"ASML's third-quarter results are quite solid, with fourth-quarter order intake slightly better than expected," said Victor Bareno from SMS Securities in Amsterdam, adding that the report gave "some confidence that ASML isn't falling off a cliff."

ASML's shares rose over 4 percent in early trade on Wednesday but by 1110 GMT had pared earlier gains, trading up 0.7 percent at 27.20 euros.

"Even with the current high volatility and market conditions, I believe ASML has the visibility to improve the fourth-quarter order book by more than 100 million euros," Bareno added.

Other analysts were less optimistic.

"For us to be relieved, we'd want to see a higher fourth-quarter order book and some visibility for next year," said Richard Windsor from Nomura in London.

"ASML is setting out a worst case scenario because basically we really don't know what will happen next year. Technology upgrades will happen even if there's no new demand, but they don't know what will happen in 2012 as far as capacity expansion goes," added Windsor.

Wennink said ASML had become flexible enough to cut its cost base by up to 20 percent within six months, if necessary.

ORDER BOOK A BEACON FOR TECH SECTOR

ASML's order book development serves as a barometer for the expectations of big chip makers such as Intel Corp , the world's largest, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing , the world's biggest contract chip maker.

"It is too early to understand how overall demand for semiconductors will contribute to our business in 2012, but we believe that a sustained need for leading-edge systems ... will likely result in increased fourth-quarter bookings, compared with Q3," Chief Executive Eric Meurice said in a statement.

Wennink said the smaller, faster, smarter chips found in the latest mobile devices including smartphones and tablet computers will continue to drive demand for the leading-edge equipment used for producing those smart chips.

Industry experts estimate the most advanced chips found in tablets and smartphones amount to about 20 percent of the semiconductor sector.

Global chip makers and foundries have been battling falling demand as the industry was hit by economic uncertainties, supply chain disruptions due to the March earthquake in Japan, and customer inventory adjustments.

While Apple has prospered from demand for its iPads and iPhones, and the Galaxy smartphone series has become Samsung's main profit engine, growth in the traditional personal computer market has plummeted.

Last month, research firm Gartner said semiconductor inventories were too high and it expected the sector to go through a moderate inventory correction in the next few quarters with production and sell-through expected to return roughly to balance by the second quarter of 2012.

Some chip makers have reportedly said they will cut capital spending in 2012 amid low visibility in the sector and lower growth expectations in some chip markets next year.

ASML said it expects fourth-quarter sales to be above 1.1 billion euros. In the third quarter it made a net profit of 355 million euros, up 32 percent from a year ago, on sales up 24 percent at 1.459 billion euros.

It reiterated its 2011 sales forecast of 5.5 billion euros.

Intel is seen posting revenue at the low end of its forecast range when it releases third-quarter earnings on Tuesday. (Reporting by Roberta Cowan; Editing by Sara Webb and Helen Massy-Beresford)