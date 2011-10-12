UPDATE 4-ASML sees slowdown in chip sector

* Q3 net profit 355 mln euros, above forecast 329.9 mln
euros
* Q3 revenues 1.459 bln euros, above forecast 1.397 bln
euros
* Q4 bookings seen above Q3 level of 514 mln euros
* Confirms sees 2011 sales at record 5.5 billion euros
* Shares up 0.7 pct at 1110 GMT
(Adds analyst, company comments, details)
By Roberta Cowan
AMSTERDAM, OCT 12 - Dutch chip equipment maker ASML
said it saw signs of slowing growth in the
semiconductor industry except in the technology needed to
produce tablets and smartphones, and avoided making predictions
for its own performance next year.
A bellwether for Europe's technology sector, ASML is the
world's largest maker of semiconductor lithography machines
which map out electronic circuits on silicon wafers, competing
with Japanese groups Canon and Nikon and
counting Samsung Electronics , Taiwan Semiconductor
Manufacturing and Intel among its customers.
"I think 2012 will be a difficult year to say anything about
right now; this is because we are listening to our customers,"
said Chief Financial Officer Peter Wennink in a company video
released with third-quarter results on Wednesday.
Wennink added that the slowdown in the semiconductor
industry was evident from ASML's fourth-quarter order book.
ASML, which has a global market share of about 70 percent,
said it saw fourth-quarter orders above the third-quarter level
of 514 million euros, but declined to be more specific.
Analysts surveyed by Reuters had expected fourth-quarter
bookings of between 500 and 700 million euros.
ASML said customers were continuing to upgrade technology
for chip manufacturing but wasn't more specific about what
orders it expected in the last three months of the year.
Some analysts were relieved that orders were at least
rising, rather than falling.
"ASML's third-quarter results are quite solid, with
fourth-quarter order intake slightly better than expected," said
Victor Bareno from SMS Securities in Amsterdam, adding that the
report gave "some confidence that ASML isn't falling off a
cliff."
ASML's shares rose over 4 percent in early trade on
Wednesday but by 1110 GMT had pared earlier gains, trading up
0.7 percent at 27.20 euros.
"Even with the current high volatility and market
conditions, I believe ASML has the visibility to improve the
fourth-quarter order book by more than 100 million euros,"
Bareno added.
Other analysts were less optimistic.
"For us to be relieved, we'd want to see a higher
fourth-quarter order book and some visibility for next year,"
said Richard Windsor from Nomura in London.
"ASML is setting out a worst case scenario because basically
we really don't know what will happen next year. Technology
upgrades will happen even if there's no new demand, but they
don't know what will happen in 2012 as far as capacity expansion
goes," added Windsor.
Wennink said ASML had become flexible enough to cut its cost
base by up to 20 percent within six months, if necessary.
ORDER BOOK A BEACON FOR TECH SECTOR
ASML's order book development serves as a barometer for the
expectations of big chip makers such as Intel Corp , the
world's largest, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing
, the world's biggest contract chip maker.
"It is too early to understand how overall demand for
semiconductors will contribute to our business in 2012, but we
believe that a sustained need for leading-edge systems ... will
likely result in increased fourth-quarter bookings, compared
with Q3," Chief Executive Eric Meurice said in a statement.
Wennink said the smaller, faster, smarter chips found in the
latest mobile devices including smartphones and tablet computers
will continue to drive demand for the leading-edge equipment
used for producing those smart chips.
Industry experts estimate the most advanced chips found in
tablets and smartphones amount to about 20 percent of the
semiconductor sector.
Global chip makers and foundries have been battling falling
demand as the industry was hit by economic uncertainties, supply
chain disruptions due to the March earthquake in Japan, and
customer inventory adjustments.
While Apple has prospered from demand for its iPads
and iPhones, and the Galaxy smartphone series has become
Samsung's main profit engine, growth in the
traditional personal computer market has plummeted.
Last month, research firm Gartner said semiconductor
inventories were too high and it expected the sector to go
through a moderate inventory correction in the next few quarters
with production and sell-through expected to return roughly to
balance by the second quarter of 2012.
Some chip makers have reportedly said they will cut capital
spending in 2012 amid low visibility in the sector and lower
growth expectations in some chip markets next
year.
ASML said it expects fourth-quarter sales to be above 1.1
billion euros. In the third quarter it made a net profit of 355
million euros, up 32 percent from a year ago, on sales up 24
percent at 1.459 billion euros.
It reiterated its 2011 sales forecast of 5.5 billion euros.
Intel is seen posting revenue at the low end of its forecast
range when it releases third-quarter earnings on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Roberta Cowan; Editing by Sara Webb and Helen
Massy-Beresford)