ASML says Samsung joins Intel to invest in latest chip technology

AMSTERDAM Aug 27 ASML, the world's top chip equipment maker, on Monday said South Korea's Samsung Electronics would invest 276 million euros ($345.5 million) in its research into costly next-generation chipmaking technology.

Samsung will also pay 503 million euros for a 3 percent equity stake in ASML.

ASML, based in the Netherlands, has already signed up Intel Corp and TSMC in recent weeks with similar deals to fund and fast-track its research.

In July, the Dutch company said it had approached its three biggest customers - Intel, TSMC, and Samsung Electronics - to help fund its R&D and invest in up to 25 percent of its shares.

