UPDATE 1-Retailer ASOS to create 1,500 UK jobs over three years

(Adds CEO comments)
By Sarah Young
LONDON Dec 12 British online fashion retailer
ASOS plans to add 1,500 new jobs at its London
headquarters, the latest tech business to announce new
investment in Britain despite the country's vote to leave the
European Union.
ASOS, which also sells to customers in the United States,
mainland Europe and elsewhere, said it would increase its London
workforce by 60 percent over the next three years from the
current 2,500, and invest 40 million pounds ($50 million) to
renovate its building in the trendy district of Camden.
The new jobs in technology, marketing and retail follow
announcements from Facebook and Google in the
last month that they plan to invest in Britain.
The planned hirings come despite warnings before the Brexit
vote on June 23 that leaving the EU would make Britain a less
attractive place for companies to invest.
The chief executive of ASOS, which has annual sales of more
than 1 billion pounds ($1.3 billion), said the Brexit vote had
not featured in the company's thinking.
"The decision today is nothing to do with Brexit," Nick
Beighton said in an interview on Monday. "These plans had been
put together pre-June 23."
In recent months, Britain's tech sector has proved more
resilient than other industries such as financial services,
where banks including Goldman Sachs and Citi are
said to be considering shifting some jobs abroad due to Brexit.
For tech executives, London's talent pool and creative
culture have convinced them of the city's importance whether
Britain is in the EU or not.
"ASOS is a mixture of fashion, technology, creative and
design capability all in one place. There are very few places
where you get that hotspot of those talents in one place so
London's very good for that," said Beighton.
ASOS has benefited from the devaluation of the pound since
the Brexit vote as more than half of its sales are made outside
Britain.
($1 = 0.7934 pounds)
(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Kate Holton and Mark
Potter)