Bostock in talks to quit M&S for Asos-FT

Nov 23 The head of Marks and Spencers' (MKS.L) clothing and homewares business, Kate Bostock, is in advanced talks to take up a senior position at British online fashion retailer ASOS (ASOS.L), the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

Bostock, who joined Marks and Spencer in 2004, has held discussions with ASOS about becoming its managing director, the FT reported, citing several people familiar with the situation.

"ASOS is a talent-hungry business and is talking to a wide spectrum of people all the time, but we never comment on any individual situation," the online company, which is seeking to make senior appointments as it expands, said, according to the article.

Bostock, who previously worked in the childrenswear division of Britain's No. 2 fashion retailer Next and at Walmart-owned supermarket Asda's (WMT.N) in its clothing business, denied she was in talks with Asos, the FT said.

ASOS, which earlier this month posted a 66 percent rise in first-half profit on the back of strong sales growth overseas, was not available for immediate comment when contacted by Reuters. [ID:nL5E7LV32A]

Bostock is also being courted by several other companies, the FT reported. (Reporting by Michelle Martin)