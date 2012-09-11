UPDATE 1-Aspen Insurance poaches new CFO from Barclays

UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
LONDON, Sept 11 Bermuda insurer Aspen Insurance has recruited a senior executive at Barclays as its new finance director, leaving another position for the British bank's new chief executive to fill.
Aspen said on Tuesday John Worth, who was group financial controller of Barclays, was joining as its finance director, starting in November.
Worth was one of Barclays' most senior financial officers, working closely with Finance Director Chris Lucas.
Aspen said in February it was looking for a replacement for Richard Houghton, who left the insurer. Julian Cusack, the chief risk officer, has been acting CFO.
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.