GlaxoSmithKline completes sale of Aspen shares, raising $694 mln

UPDATE 1-Uber's revenue hits $6.5 billion in 2016, still has large loss
April 14 Ride-hailing service Uber Technologies Inc generated $6.5 billion in revenue last year and its gross bookings doubled to $20 billion, the company said on Friday.
LONDON Nov 20 GlaxoSmithKline said on Wednesday it had completed the sale of 28.2 million shares in Aspen Pharmacare at 250 rand each, raising gross proceeds of 7.059 billion rand ($694 million).
Shares in the South African drugmaker closed at 267.40 rand on Tuesday.
GSK had previously said it planned to reduce its investment in the South African drugmaker by one third, while remaining committed to working closely with Aspen. It now has a reduced stake of 12.4 percent.
April 14 Wal-Mart Stores Inc is in advanced discussions to buy online men’s fashion retailer Bonobos Inc, Recode reported on Friday, citing sources.
April 14 Hackers released documents and files on Friday that cybersecurity experts said indicated the U.S. National Security Agency had accessed the SWIFT interbank messaging system, allowing it to monitor money flows among some Middle Eastern and Latin American banks.