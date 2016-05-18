South Africa's Aspen Pharmacare signs U.S. supply deal with ANI

JOHANNESBURG May 18 Aspen Pharmacare has signed
a distribution and supply agreement with ANI Pharmaceuticals to
sell a female cancer treatment in the United States, the South
African drugmaker said on Wednesday.
Aspen, which manufactures the active pharmaceutical
ingredient for hydroxyprogesterone caproate (HPC), announced in
December that it had bought the rights to distribute this
treatment for female cancers and hormonal imbalances in the
world's largest market for pharmaceuticals.
"Aspen's launch of HPC injection is a realisation of Aspen's
stated intent to develop commercial opportunities in the United
States," the company said in a statement.
Aspen will supply the treatment in finished dose form to
ANI, who will then market and distribute it in the United
States.
Aspen has expanded rapidly outside its home market in the
last decade, supplying branded and generic pharmaceuticals to
more than 150 countries. It now generates only about a quarter
of its sales in South Africa.
(Reporting by TJ Strydom; editing by Jason Neely)